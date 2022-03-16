GA Smith sells rental fleet

The equipment fleet of GA Smith Plant Hire was auctioned off on 8th March, raising nearly £7m gross.

Euro Auctions hosted the one-day 'off site' sale at GA Smith’s Nelson Park West yard in Cramlington, near Newcastle. More than 250 items went under the hammer, including excavators, dozers, articulated dump trucks, crushers and tractors.

The average price per lot was close to £26,000.

Notable lots, with specification and price:

Excavators 20 tonne

2021 Komatsu PC210LC-11 700mm Pads £100,000

2019 Hitachi ZX210LC-6 700mm Pads £82,500

2016 Hitachi ZX490LCH-6 600mm Pads £137,500

2016 Hitachi ZX470LCH-5B 750mm Pads £92,500

2014 Hitachi ZX470LCH-5B 900mm Pads £92,500

Dozers

2016 CAT D6T LGP Straight Blade & Tilt, Multi Shank Ripper £126,000

2012 Komatsu D155AX-6 Straight Blade & Tilt, Ripper £120,000

2017 Liebherr PR736 LGP Straight Blade & Tilt, Reverse Camera £98,000

2017 CAT D6N LGP 6 Way Pat Blade, Reverse Camera £160,000

Articulated dump trucks

2015 Bell B40D 6x6 A, Tail Gate, Reverse Camera, A/C £107,000

2015 Volvo A30G 6x6 articulated Dump truck, Reverse Camera, A/C 127,500

2014 Volvo A30G 6x6 articulated Dump truck, Reverse Camera, A/C 123,000

2018 Bell B30E 6x6 articulated Dump truck, Tail Gate, Reverse Camera, A/C 130,000

Crushers

Tesab 700i Tracked Jaw Crusher, Side Discharge Belt, Mag Belt £180,000

Rollers

2017 Bomag BW213DH-5 single drum vibrating roller £49,500

2016 Hamm H13i ingle drum vibrating padfoot roller £45,000

2013 Hamm 3412HT ingle drum vibrating roller £38,000

