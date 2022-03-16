GA Smith sells rental fleet

The equipment fleet of GA Smith Plant Hire was auctioned off on 8th March, raising nearly £7m gross.
Euro Auctions hosted the one-day 'off site' sale at GA Smith’s Nelson Park West yard in Cramlington, near Newcastle. More than 250 items went under the hammer, including excavators, dozers, articulated dump trucks, crushers and tractors.
The average price per lot was close to £26,000.
Notable lots, with specification and price:
Excavators 20 tonne
- 2021 Komatsu PC210LC-11 700mm Pads £100,000
- 2019 Hitachi ZX210LC-6 700mm Pads £82,500
- 2016 Hitachi ZX490LCH-6 600mm Pads £137,500
- 2016 Hitachi ZX470LCH-5B 750mm Pads £92,500
- 2014 Hitachi ZX470LCH-5B 900mm Pads £92,500
Dozers
- 2016 CAT D6T LGP Straight Blade & Tilt, Multi Shank Ripper £126,000
- 2012 Komatsu D155AX-6 Straight Blade & Tilt, Ripper £120,000
- 2017 Liebherr PR736 LGP Straight Blade & Tilt, Reverse Camera £98,000
- 2017 CAT D6N LGP 6 Way Pat Blade, Reverse Camera £160,000
Articulated dump trucks
- 2015 Bell B40D 6x6 A, Tail Gate, Reverse Camera, A/C £107,000
- 2015 Volvo A30G 6x6 articulated Dump truck, Reverse Camera, A/C 127,500
- 2014 Volvo A30G 6x6 articulated Dump truck, Reverse Camera, A/C 123,000
- 2018 Bell B30E 6x6 articulated Dump truck, Tail Gate, Reverse Camera, A/C 130,000
- Tesab 700i Tracked Jaw Crusher, Side Discharge Belt, Mag Belt £180,000
- 2017 Bomag BW213DH-5 single drum vibrating roller £49,500
- 2016 Hamm H13i ingle drum vibrating padfoot roller £45,000
- 2013 Hamm 3412HT ingle drum vibrating roller £38,000
