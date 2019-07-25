Gallagher chooses Mecalac cabbed dumpers

The Mecalac 9MDX

Gallagher has bought two of the nine-tonne 9MDX model with the full Mecalac Shield package.

Mecalac Shield immobilises the engine if the seat-belt is not fastened or if the handbrake is applied before the machine is put into neutral. It also switches off the engine if the operator leaves the seat.

Other standard features include a digital speedometer, front facing camera and a fuel loss warning sensor.

In addition to Mecalac Shield, B Gallagher Construction opted to add rear-facing cameras and front screen guards to their new machines. Each model was also fitted with aftermarket data tags and immobilisers.

“We are really impressed with the performance and safety credentials of our new Mecalac cabbed site dumpers,” said Brendan Gallagher, managing director at B Gallagher Construction. “They feature the latest technology and set the standards in both site and operator safety.

“We received great service and support from our local dealer Chippindale Plant, securing some of the first nine-tonne forward-tip MDX units in the UK. We are already making great use of them at worksites in Barnsley and Wakefield, supporting earthmoving applications in road, sewer and groundwork operations.”

