Gallagher Group seeks new chief exec

Nick Yandle is retiring at the end of the year

Kent-based Gallagher Group is a family owned business with interests from quarrying and aggregates to construction and property development.

Nick Yandle is standing down at the end of the year after 13 years as chief executive. The search for a successor is being led by recently appointed non-executive directors Steve Hollingshead and Paul Collins

Steve Hollingshead said: ‘We are progressing well with our plans to appoint a new CEO. It is an extremely attractive position and the successful candidate will join a strong, well-established business with the opportunity to work with the family owners and management team to set an exciting future strategy and plan for further profitable growth.”

Chairman Pat Gallagher said: ‘Nick has made an invaluable contribution, alongside the members of the group’s management team, in building the business into the very successful enterprise which exists today. Whilst he is stepping down from his full time executive duties with us at the end of this year, we are delighted that we will be able to access his experience on an advisory basis beyond that time.

For the year to 30th September 2017 Gallagher Group made a pre-tax profit of £7.2m (2016: £5.5m) on turnover of £59.9m (2016: £63.1m).