Galleon Fixings supplies a comprehensive range of construction fixings, fasteners and building products to merchants and distributors across the UK.

Customers receiving Galleon Fixings products will be able to return green Loop pallets through The Pallet Loop's nationwide collection service. A PayBack of £2 to £4 is available for each eligible green pallet returned, providing customers with a financial reward for supporting a more circular construction supply chain.

To date, more than 3.8 million Loop pallets have been issued into the construction industry, with over £1.5 million paid back to customers for returning pallets through the scheme.

Paul Swift, managing director at Galleon Fixings said, "Partnering with The Pallet LOOP gives us an opportunity to reduce pallet waste, support the responsible use of timber and make it easier for our customers to manage and return pallets.

"The system is simple, commercially attractive and aligns with our commitment to delivering value for our customers while supporting more sustainable working practices across the construction industry."