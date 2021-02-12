Galliford names new environment chief

Steve Slessor

Steve Slessor, currently regional director of Galliford Try’s environment operations in Scotland, is succeeding Ian Jones, who is retiring after a 41 years with the organisation.

Ian Jones began work in 1979 for civils contractor Lehane Mackenzie & Shand, which built the Erskin and Kylesku bridges. In 1989 it was acquired by Morrison Construction, which was itself taken over by Galliford Try in 2006.

Following a series of promotions, Ian Jones was appointed managing director of the water business in 2010 and has since taken leadership of all Galliford Try environment activities.

Steve Slessor has been with Galliford Try since 2006 after joining as a quantity surveyor. He will take up his new role on 1st March 2021 with Ian Jones retiring in June after a hand-over period.

Paul Ingham, currently head of service delivery for water frameworks in Scotland, will be promoted to the vacated role as regional director for environment activities in Scotland.

Chief Executive Bill Hocking said: “Ian has given an entire career’s worth of service to our business and has played a key part in shaping the way our environment business operates, particularly in the water sector. He leaves big shoes to fill but it is testament to the strength of our business that we have an excellent successor in Steve ready to take that step up.”

