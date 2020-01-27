Galliford renews Stoke minor works deal

Work previously carried out by Galliford Try in Hanley, near Stoke

Worth £16m over the next four years, the work will include more than 30 schemes including highways, drainage, routine bridge and culvert maintenance, and soft and hard landscaping.

Galliford Try began working for Stoke in 2011 and the framework was previously renewed in 2015.

Recent schemes include carriageway and junction improvements to Leek New Road, public realm works in the University Quarter, erecting structural steelwork for the Federation Road recycling centre, car park construction and structural repair work to Smithpool culvert in consultation with the Environment Agency.

Galliford Try Highways managing director Duncan Elliott said: “We have a long and successful relationship with Stoke-on-Trent City Council and are delighted for the opportunity to continue working with them. The framework is very varied, featuring many relatively small jobs that draw on the full breadth of our skills and experience.”

