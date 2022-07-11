Galliford Try adds industrial controls business

MCS mostly serves the water and wastewater treatment sector

The acquisition of MCS builds on capabilities that Galliford Try obtained with the October 2021 purchase of NMCN’s water business, including Lintott Control Systems.

The addition of MCS is expected to accelerate the growth of Galliford Try Environment's asset optimisation and capital maintenance strategy.

Founded in 1976, MCS is a systems integrator and manufacturer of motor control centres for a wide range of industrial market sectors, with its main area of operations being the water and wastewater treatment sector. It is based in Coventry, West Midlands and has 81 employees.

MCS’ most recent audited results show revenue of £10.1m in 2020 yielding a pre-tax loss of £500,000, with net assets of £2.0m. As well as paying £1, Galliford Try will take on certain contractual liabilities to strengthen MCS's balance sheet and provide operational stability.

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking said: "This acquisition is an excellent strategic fit with our enlarged water business, brings highly complementary capabilities into the group and advances our sustainable growth strategy."

