Galliford Try adds to health portfolio

CGI of the planned endoscopy decontamination unit to be built by Galliford Try in Leicester

Galliford Try Building West Midlands and South West has a contract to refurbish the Stonebow Unit for Herefordshire & Worcestershire Health & Care NHS Trust, a mental health facility for older patients.

The £10.4m project is a blend of new build extensions and refurbishment of existing buildings in order to provide single ensuite bedroom facilities for all service users.

The building has been designed to improve all areas including the therapy wards and garden spaces with new landscaping to existing courtyards and gardens areas.

Meanwhile, Galliford Try’s Building East Midlands team has been appointed to construct a new endoscopy decontamination unit at Glenfield Hospital on behalf of University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust. This £5.7m unit aims to improve existing services by centralising the decontamination facilities into a single location, with more cleaning capacity, service resilience and potential for expansion.

In addition, Building East Midlands has won a £2.9m contract with University Hospitals of Derby & Burton NHS Trust to install a hybrid theatre for the vascular surgery department at the Royal Derby hospital. The theatre will be built alongside new staff, utility and administration facilities.

Omar Jomeen, health director for Galliford Try, said: “We know that the health estate is a key area of focus for the government’s levelling-up agenda and we are delighted to build on our current portfolio of fantastic projects by providing these much-needed facilities in Hereford, Leicester and Derby.”

