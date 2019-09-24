Galliford Try adds to highways haul

Galliford Try has been awarded phase two of Grantham Southern Relief Road by Lincolnshire County Council. The £19m project will join the B1174 to the A1 via a grade separated junction.

Additionally, Leicestershire County Council has awarded the company a £7m contract to carry out improvements to the A46 and A5630 at Anstey to increase capacity for a new housing and industrial development in the northwest of Leicester.

These contract awards come hard on the heels of Highways England confirming Galliford Try for the £300m A47 corridor improvement programme around Norwich and Peterborough and the £135m Sparkford to Ilchester dualling scheme along the A303 corridor in Somerset.

It takes Galliford Try’s highway haul for the week to £461m.

Chief executive Graham Prothero said: "The highways sector is a key strategic focus for our construction business as set out in our recent results, and we are delighted to have secured this high-quality pipeline of work. We have a strong working relationship with Highways England and the county councils involved and we look forward to delivering these much-needed infrastructure improvements alongside them."

