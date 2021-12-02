Galliford Try appoints low carbon lead

Poppy Parsons

The promotion of Poppy Parsons to low carbon construction lead at Galliford Try follows the appointment of Phil Tompkins as director of risk & sustainability a few months ago.

Poppy Parsons was the lead author of a recent study by the company to demonstrate the possibility of creating a net zero carbon school that met Department for Education guidelines.

In her new role, she will focus on how Galliford Try designs, builds and maintains low carbon infrastructure and buildings through selection of materials and construction methodologies, operational energy consumption and, where relevant, end-of-life decommissioning, working closely with clients, designers, supply chain and clients.

Chief executive Bill Hocking said: “Poppy’s background in design management and knowledge of our business gives her an excellent footing for this new role and is a mark of the strength of our team that we have been able to make this appointment from within our own business. It’s an exciting future as the decarbonisation of our own business and the built environment becomes very real and I look forward to gaining further momentum in this area as we deliver our sustainable growth strategy.”

