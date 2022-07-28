Galliford Try awarded RAF Coningsby project

RAF Coningsby

The new four-storey building, commissioned by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), will include 94 beds, five new Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and expanded landscaping to the existing car park. Designed to BIM Level 2 and aimed at achieving DREAM Excellent (the defence estate standard for sustainability), the building is working towards a net zero carbon in operation rating, utilising Passivhaus principles.

The award is the third project for the business at the RAF Coningsby base, with previous work undertaken including facilities for No.12 Squadron and the new £25m Typhoon Future Synthetic Training facility currently underway on behalf of BAE Systems.

Angela Nyamuranga, project manager at DIO, said: “DIO is looking forward to working collaboratively with our industry partners Galliford Try and Arcadis to deliver sustainable and Building Performance Standard-compliant Junior Ranks’ accommodation for Service Personnel at RAF Coningsby.”

Jon Marston, managing director at Galliford Try Building East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be working at RAF Coningsby once more having forged a fantastic relationship with the base, and look forward to adding another high-quality facility to our portfolio there.”

