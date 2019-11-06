Galliford Try cleared for £59m Teesside development

Sean Egan, managing director of Galliford Try Partnerships North

The £59m project will see the construction of 375 homes on Homes England land to the west of Kirkleatham Lane, on the edge of Redcar.

As part of the proposal, approved by Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, 80 of the properties are to be developed for private rent at market level and 108 for affordable rent and shared ownership. The remaining 187 homes would be built for open market sale through Galliford Try’s house building division, Linden Homes.

“This new project has come about as part of our company wide strategy to work with Homes England to tackle UK housing need,” said Sean Egan, managing director of Galliford Try Partnerships North. “We have been able to bring forward a proposal that will deliver high quality new homes on a superb site on Teesside, offering choice for local people – be they looking to buy, rent privately or to rent via a social housing provider.

Galliford Try Partnerships North has secured eight major projects in recent months, including a £62m development of 350 homes next to the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough and other developments in Darlington, Gateshead (two), Peterlee (two) and Washington.

