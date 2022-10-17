Galliford Try cleared to start Norwich junction improvement despite cost hike

Thickthorn Junction, near Norwich

New transport secretary of Anne-Marie Trevelyan has signed the development consent order (DCO) for the reconfiguration of Thickthorn junction, the intersection of the A47 and the A11 southwest of Norwich, despite costs on the scheme having doubled.

The original cost of the scheme was estimated at somewhere between £50m and £100m; the cost estimate has since escalated to £161m.

With the DCO now signed, designated contractor Galliford Try can begin enabling works ahead of main construction in the new year. Construction is expected to take two years to complete.

The redevelopment will see two free-flowing connections between the A47 and the A11 as well as additional lanes and pedestrian crossings. A new half-mile link road, with a 40mph limit, will also be built providing direct access to the junction from Cantley Lane South and Norwich Road (B1172).

An earlier decision on the DCO for Thickthorn junction was postponed in September following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

This is one of six schemes totalling £500m in the works for the A47 between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth. The first of these – a £17m upgrade to Guyhirn junction in Cambridgeshire –opened in May.

National Highways regional programme leader Chris Griffin said: “Anyone who knows the area will also know how busy the junction can be and I am confident our work will significantly reduce congestion, improve journey times and, most importantly, make the road safer.”

Aerial view of the junction today

The planned works

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk