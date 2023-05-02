Galliford Try closes £85m Melton bypass contract

CGI of the northeast Melton Mowbray distributor road

Galliford Try has been working on the project already for a couple of years, having been selected through the Midlands Highways Alliance.

The project secured final go-ahead in March after the council secured £49.5m from the Department for Transport for the scheme.

Total project cost is £115m, which is the value that industry data gatherers erroneously attributed to Galliford Try’s orders for that month. In fact, the contractor has confirmed today, the value of its main construction contract is £85m.

Galliford Try will build a 7.1km single carriageway road between the A606 Nottingham Road at the northwestern edge of Melton Mowbray to the A606 Burton Road in the south, crossing Scalford Road, Melton Spinney Road, A607 Thorpe Road and B676 Saxby Road to Burton Road.

The scheme will create new junctions with the radials on its route and provide crossings over the railway line and the River Eye.

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking said: "We are delighted to be working once again with Leicestershire on another major roads scheme. Our sustainable growth strategy is built on collaborative working partnerships with central and local government and our frameworks, and this project is more evidence of the success of that approach."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk