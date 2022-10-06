Galliford Try commits to living wage

Construction contractor Galliford Try has joined the ranks of 11,000 employer organisations that support the Living Wage Foundation’s campaign.

Currently the statutory minimum wage is £9.18 per hour for those aged 21 and over and the national living wage is £9.50 for those over 23. The real living wage, set by the Living Wage Foundation, is £10.90 for anyone over 18, rising to £11.95 in London.

Galliford Try said that from November, no employee would get less than the real living wage.

Chief executive Bill Hocking said: “Doing the right thing is at the very core of our people-orientated and values-driven approach, and we are proud to have paid our people in line with the real living wage rates since 2020. Implementing the uplift is the latest of several recent initiatives we have put in place that recognise the rising cost of living households across the UK are facing, and offers additional support to our people where we can.”

Last month Galliford Try approved a one-off cost of living payment of up to £750 for more than half its employees.

