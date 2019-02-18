Galliford Try finalises deal for £275m Ealing regeneration

Galliford Try was appointed as the council’s preferred bidder for the scheme in July 2017.

Galliford Try Partnerships & Regeneration and Ealing Borough Council have now formalised a deal worth an estimated £275m for the Perceval House project.

This project involves the construction of 470 new homes alongside a new council headquarters building, a library and customer services centre, retail premises and residential and commercial parking areas.

Work on site is not expected to start this year.

Galliford Try chief executive Peter Truscott said: “Our Partnerships business continues to build a strong track record in major regeneration schemes within the capital and we look forward to delivering high-quality homes and facilities for the council and the people of the borough."

In a separate but related initiative, the old Town Hall is being redeveloped into a hotel by Mastcraft, for which a planning applilcation was submitted at the end of January.