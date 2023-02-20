Galliford Try gets green light for £100m A47 scheme

The scheme includes a link road between the southbound A1 and the eastbound A47

Transport minister Huw Merriman granting of a development consent order (DCO) for National Highways’ upgrade of the A47 between Wansford and Sutton to dual carriageway.

Galliford Try is the designated contractor for the job, which is expected to cost up to £100m.

The scheme also includes construction of a link road constructed between the southbound A1 and the eastbound carriageway of the A47 to alleviate congestion.

The Wansford-Sutton scheme is one of six projects totalling £500bn that are planned along the 115-mile section of the A47 between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth.

The first of these – a £17m upgrade to Guyhirn junction in Cambridgeshire – officially opened in May 2022.

Granting the DCO for the Wansford-Sutton section means work there could begin this spring, with completion by early 2025.

A decision on the DCO for the A47 Wansford to Sutton improvements was originally expected on 11th January 2023, but this was extended until the 17th February 2023 to allow the secretary of state for transport additional time for consultation on some outstanding scheme issues.

Three schemes on the A47 near Norwich are currently subject to judicial review. This follows a legal challenge against the decision from the secretary of state for transport to grant DCOs to the schemes. Those schemes are:

A47 Blofield - North Burlingham dual carriageway improvement (DCO 22nd Jun 2022)

A47 Tuddenham - North Easton dual carriageway improvement (DCO 12th Aug 2022)

A47/A11 Thickthorn junction redevelopment (DCO 14th Oct 2022)

Work on all three schemes that are subject to legal challenge had been expected to start soon after their respective DCOs were granted, but this had to be put on hold due to legal proceedings and ahead of a judicial review taking place.

National Highways A47 programme leader Chris Griffin said: “Those who regularly travel on this section of the A47 will know what a bottleneck it can be. Our plans will relieve that problem, make the road safer, and improve journey times.

“As we continue to work through the legal process for the schemes that have been challenged, we know from our recent public information events that improvements to the A47 are supported by local people.”

