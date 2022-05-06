Galliford Try goes net zero for Huddersfield school

CGI of Greenhead College's new block

Galliford Try will build a new four-storey classroom block for Greenhead College in Huddersfield that is designed to be net zero carbon in operation building. New catering facilities and social spaces will also be built, replacing the existing main hall of the college.

The £25m project adopts a fabric-first approach, using low-carbon materials, with the building envelope designed to be air tight and energy efficient. Passive ventilation and heat recovery keeps energy use low, while LED lighting and low energy services are combined with a building management system to ensure that consumption is closely monitored. Photovoltaic (PV) solar panels will contribute energy supply for the new buildings.

Galliford Try is already working on a separate sustainability pilot scheme project for the Department for Education, at the Marjorie McClure school in Bromley, London.

Claire Jackson, Galliford Try’s education director, said: “This is yet another project that Galliford Try has been awarded with net zero carbon targets, demonstrating that our business is at the very forefront of developments in this key area of focus for the government and public sector bodies.

“Through undertaking projects like Greenhead College we can continue to develop that learning and expertise in education building to ensure that we can face the targets the country has set itself on net zero carbon with confidence.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk