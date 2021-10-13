Galliford Try lands £13m Vauxhall contract

Vauxhall Walk

The scheme, at Vauxhall Walk in south London, is targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating and will gave passive ventilation, smart lighting and photovoltaic (PV) panels.

The 10-storey development will provide 28,500 sqft of office space. Fit-out at ground floor will be completed to Category B, while the remaining nine storeys of office space will be completed to Category A.

Matthew Pool, managing director of Galliford Try Building London & Southeast Commercial, said: “In line with our sustainable growth strategy, we are increasingly working with clients to help them achieve their sustainability objectives and look forward to working with them to create a high-quality, modern, sustainable workspace for the eventual end-users.”

