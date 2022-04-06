Galliford Try rebrands security business

The rebrand follows Galliford Try’s acquisition of NMCN’s water and asset security businesses last October.

When Galliford Try paid NMCN’s administrators £1m for NMCN Water, among the 900 employees it took on were 50 specialist security designers, installers and commissioning specialists. They have now been combined with Galliford Try’s active fire disciplines into a single business called Asset Intelligence. It was previously called Asset Security.

Uzair Osman, managing director of Asset Intelligence, said: “We have brought together a strong and focused leadership team and combined physical, electronic and active fire security interests into a single market-facing business, positioned to work collaboratively with our clients to drive value and quality to new levels.

“The security of UK assets is under increasing scrutiny and Galliford Try is positioned to support asset owners and operators as a single point of support for designing, developing installing and integrating high quality security solutions across client estates. We look forward to playing a major role within the future of the UK security Industry, building on a heritage of construction and engineering in secure environments.”

