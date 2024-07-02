Galliford Try rebrands telecoms business

Galliford Try installed this telecoms tower in Shepshed for Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd. [Image from gallifordtry.co.uk]

Galliford Try's Telecoms business unit has been operating in the telecommunications market since 1991, and delivered more than 25,000 wireless and core network installations across all operators within the UK.

However, the business is turning its attention to the needs of the 5G network and electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The division has been renamed Galliford Try Digital Infrastructure, providing property access and installation of telecoms infrastructure for the radio access network market (RAN), expanding into defence and private 5G networks, which are becoming a growing market as IT security becomes increasingly important.

Andy Duggins, managing director of Galliford Try Digital Infrastructure, said: “I am excited to be leading our team at this time of growing opportunities, and our new rebrand will help us reflect more effectively our place within the market.

“Demand for our offering, including electric vehicle charging and renewable energy infrastructure will only increase, and I look forward to working with all the team to take our business forward.”

