Galliford Try recruits highway engineers

Alison Chippington (left) and Ondrej Humplik

Civil engineers Alison Chippington and Ondrej Humplik have joined Galliford Try from Morgan Sindall and Balfour Beatty respectively.

Alison Chippington become pre-construction director for Galliford Try Highways, with responsibility for all aspects of work-winning, tender strategies, pre-contract and bid management. She also has responsibility for the customer and business development team.

She joins Galliford Try from Morgan Sindall where she was head of bid management and proposals.

Ondrej Humplik has taken the role of partnership director for the its National Highways RDP framework. His experience on National Highways projects includes the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon Improvement scheme. He joins from Balfour Beatty where he was project manager, most recently working on HS2.

David Lowery, managing director of Galliford Try’s Highways business, said: “We’ve secured a strong pipeline of work over the next few years and are in a very strong position to capitalise further as we strengthen our business with these excellent appointments. We strongly value our growing relationships with our key clients and customers across the breadth of the country and we have ambitious plans in the coming years to play a critical role in the infrastructure sector and position ourselves as a delivery focussed, innovative and sustainably driven business.”

