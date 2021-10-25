Galliford Try renews Cornerstone telecoms deal

The framework is set to run for the next three years, with an option to extend for a further two. It will involve acquisition, design, construction and site decommissioning works.

The works will be done by the telecommunications and security arm of Galliford Try Environment, which has a long-standing relationship with Cornerstone.

Steve Slessor, managing director of Galliford Try Environment, said: "The majority of our work in the telecommunications sector is conducted through long-established collaborative relationships developed over many years, engendering a genuine sense of partnership, so we are delighted to have been selected once again by Cornerstone to deliver this vital infrastructure for the telecommunications sector.”

Cornerstone chief operating officer Denis Coakley said: “As the UK's leading mobile infrastructure services provider, it’s important that we partner with trusted providers such as Galliford Try who share and align with our goals for enabling connectivity across the UK for millions of people, communities and businesses.”

