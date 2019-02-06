Galliford Try scores Assembly Bristol office block

The Assembly building has been designed by architect Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

The 300,000 sq ft mixed-use scheme in Britsol city centre is promoted by AXA Investment Managers and development manager Bell Hammer.

Galliford Try has started work on Building A, a £50m contract that comprises 200,000 sq ft across 11 storeys, with practical completion due in 2020.

According to the developer, the building, designed by AHMM, is a new architype for Bristol office space – “comprising multiple uses, and a range of flexible office spaces designed for both local and global businesses in the services, creative, consultancy, financial, media and technology sectors”.

Harry Badham, UK director of development at AXA IM - Real Assets, said: “Our decision to commence the development of Assembly Bristol underlines our belief in Bristol as one of the flagship enterprise cities of the UK, underpinned by exceptional knowledge capital, strong civic leadership and ongoing investment in infrastructure. Assembly Bristol itself represents the best of our experience developing new workspaces to meet business demand and create productive, future-ready workplaces for all business sectors.”

Galliford Try previously worked with Bell Hammer at the Forbury Place development in Reading.

Simon Burton, regional managing director of Galliford Try Building, said: “The Assembly Bristol development is one of the most prestigious projects in the city centre and the wider region. Our reputation for creating landmark office spaces continues to grow and we look forward to working once more with Bell Hammer and AXA to construct something truly special for the city.”