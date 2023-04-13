Galliford Try signs £140m deal for Carlisle Southern Link Road

The Carlisle Southern Link Road will run for 8km

Cumbria County Council’s cabinet agreed on 28th March 2023 that Galliford Try Construction would be appointed to undertake the design and build.

The contractor issue a Stock Exchange statement this morning announcing that the dfeal was done.

The Carlisle Southern Link Road (CSLR) will create a new 8km link between the A595 from the west and junction 42 of the M6, providing additional crossings of the River Caldew and River Petteril. It will support planned housing development at St Cuthbert's Garden Village.

Construction is expected to take at least two years with the road opening in the summer of 2025.

Morgan Sindall was initially appointed to do the detailed design back in April 2021, with the expectation that it would be building the road too. However, as prices spiralled it failed to agree terms with the council and the job was re-tendered.

