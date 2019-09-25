Galliford Try starts Bristol schools

Artist's impression of the new Venturers’ Academy

New premises are being built for Merchants Academy Primary and Venturers’ Autistic Spectrum Condition Schools in Bristol, bringing both schools together onto the site of the Merchants Academy Senior School in Withywood.

The Scott Brownrigg-designed building will use entirely off-site manufactured components for the building superstructure, in line with Scott Brownrigg and Galliford Try’s Optimum Schools concept. This follows on from the two companies’ recent handover of Kingsteignton and Westclyst Primary schools in Exeter.

Venturers’ Academy will be the first state-funded school in Bristol for students with a primary diagnosis of autism.

The £12.5m contract was procured through the Education & Skills Funding Agency’s national framework. The schools are scheduled to be handed over to the Venturer’s Trust in time for the next school year starting in September 2020.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk