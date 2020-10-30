Galliford Try starts work at Salford hospital

The intermediate care unit building is designed by Day Architectural

The Bevan intermediate care unit will provide short-term accommodation for patients under recovery following a fall, acute illness or operation. Around 60 patient beds are to be provided in a new two-storey building.

The project client is Salford City Council. Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust will lease the building from the council for £595,000 a year for 25 years.

Galliford Try was chosen to deliver the scheme through the Procure Partnerships North West Framework.

The 23,600 sq ft building is designed by Day Architectural.

The contract award to Galliford Try follows recent successes in the health sector for its northwest business, including the appointment to deliver the Alder Hey Community Cluster in June.

Darren Parker, managing director for Galliford Try Building North West, said: “This new unit will make a real difference to convalescing patients and we are proud to be part of delivering a high-quality facility for them.”

