The work will include transforming junction 10 into an all-movements junction so drivers can join and leave the M5 in all directions for the first time.

The scheme will also deliver a new link road connecting the A4019 to the B4634 in west Cheltenham, widen the A4019 Tewkesbury Road and provide new active travel facilities and flood mitigation measures.

Galliford Try has been working with the council on the scheme since June 2023, when they were appointed under an Early Contractor Involvement agreement to support the design and development of the improvements.

The scheme aims to enable delivery of more than 20,000 new homes, including more than 7,000 affordable homes, and support the Golden Valley development and the National Cyber Innovation Centre and wider technology cluster in creating around 12,000 skilled jobs for local people.

The overall M5 Junction 10 Improvements Scheme is expected to cost £372 million. Funding has been secured from a range of sources, including: UK Government’s Housing Infrastructure Fund, administered by Homes England; district council Community Infrastructure Levy funding; Gloucestershire County Council; and Section 106 contributions from developers whose sites will directly benefit from the scheme.