Galliford Try to revamp Coventry leisure centre

Artist's impression of the Olympic-sized pool

The works involve the construction of a new 50-metre swimming pool with moveable floors and beams at the Alan Higgs leisure centre in Coventry. The new pool, which will have a 500-seat viewing gallery, is being built on the former indoor football pitch.

As part of the development an additional health suite with sauna, steam and jacuzzi will be created, alongside swimming education rooms and expansion to the fitness suite and function rooms.

Completion is exepcted in summer 2019.

Jonathan Marston, managing director of Galliford Try East Midlands, said: “This is the kind of public facility that makes a real difference to the people of the area and we look forward to creating a building that will be used and enjoyed by the local community for years to come.”