  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue August 27 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Galliford Try wins £36m Hexham school build

Galliford Try wins £36m Hexham school build

4 hours Northumberland County Council has selected Galliford Try for a £36.1m school building contract.

New buildings will go up behind the existing Hydro building
New buildings will go up behind the existing Hydro building

Galliford Try has signed a pre-construction services agreement to design and build two new schools in Hexham. The county council has been working with Hadrian Learning Trust on the proposals that will see the current Queen Elizabeth High School and Hexham Middle School co-located on one site, replacing their old and increasingly unsuitable buildings.

The High School's Grade II listed Hydro building will be retained and new buildings developed to its rear.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »