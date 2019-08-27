Galliford Try wins £36m Hexham school build

New buildings will go up behind the existing Hydro building

Galliford Try has signed a pre-construction services agreement to design and build two new schools in Hexham. The county council has been working with Hadrian Learning Trust on the proposals that will see the current Queen Elizabeth High School and Hexham Middle School co-located on one site, replacing their old and increasingly unsuitable buildings.

The High School's Grade II listed Hydro building will be retained and new buildings developed to its rear.

