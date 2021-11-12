Galliford Try wins Bromley SEND school

Artist's impression of the new Marjorie McClure school

Galliford Try has a contract build new premises for the Marjorie McClure Special Needs and Disability School.

The school, which will be delivered by Galliford Try’s Building Southern business unit, is a 100-place facility for students aged 4-19 with a range of complex needs including physical, medical and learning difficulties.

The school has been designed to be energy efficient, with windows and external shading designed to balance daylight and overheating, as well as an air source heat pump and photovoltaics.

The building will be made from timber structural insulated panels (SIPs) that have been extensively used in Galliford Try’s Optimum Schools building system.

Galliford Try education director Claire Jackson said: “We are constantly evolving our Optimum Schools offering, working towards an Optimum Schools Zero offering and this project at Marjorie McClure is an important step along the road to zero carbon.”

