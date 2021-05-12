Galliford Try wins Perry Barr station renewal

Perry Barr station is being rebuilt

The new station replaces the current dilapidated facilities as part of a wider £500m regeneration of the Perry Barr area.

It will have new lifts, concourse and booking office as well as improved access. The public realm between the railway station, bus interchange and local shops will also be renewed, with the existing subway to be decommissioned.

Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), part of the West Midlands Combined Authority, used the Pagabo framework to engage Galliford Try for the job.

Simon Courtney, managing director of Galliford Try Building West Midlands, said: “This award follows fast on the heels of our recent success at Wolverhampton Interchange, and we will look to build on our reputation for providing high-quality station solutions to the rail sector.”

TfWM director of rail Malcolm Holmes said: “The new Perry Barr station will be a vast improvement on what was there before and will provide a much better environment for passengers, including the future residents of the thousands of homes currently under construction in the area. It is vital that we have a contractor with Galliford Try’s experience and track record on board for such a landmark project.”

