Galliford Try wins St Helens school refurb

The £6.7m project at Penkford Special School will see an extensive remodelling and extension of the former Red Bank secure unit.

The vacant building will be converted into a social, emotional and mental health school to accommodate a new 65-pupil cohort. The works include the modification of the internal arrangement of the existing school, three new build extensions, a new sports hall, canteen and kitchen area, a new grass sports pitch, multi-use games area (MUGA), external teaching spaces and a car park.

St Helens Borough Council gave the job to Galliford Try via the North West Construction Hub procurement organisation.

