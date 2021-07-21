Gammon and Soletanche Bachy land £345m Singapore contract

The S$644m (£345m) civils contract has been won by a consortium of Gammon Construction & Engineering (a 50:50 JV of Balfour Beatty and Jardine Matheson) and Vinci subsidiary Bachy Soletanche.

The contract for Ang Mo Kio station and tunnels under the first phase of CRL (CRL1) will also cover addition and alteration works to the existing Ang Mo Kio station along the North-South Line (NSL). When completed, Ang Mo Kio station will be an interchange between CRL and NSL.

Construction works are expected to start in the fourth quarter of this year, with passenger service slated for 2030.

CRL1 Ang Mo Kio station is an underground station located adjacent to a busy junction and close to a rail viaduct and surrounding structures. Deep excavation works for CRL1 Ang Mo Kio station will be carried out under challenging ground conditions, as the rock is typically weaker at the transition point between the Old Alluvium (predominantly soil-like material) to Bukit Timah Granite formation. This requires the use of specially-designed machinery to carry out the excavation works safely.

When completed, the station will have a number of entrances, including two that involve underpasses across Ang Mo Kio Avenues 3 and 8. To ensure smooth traffic flow on the roads, these underpasses will be constructed using a ‘pipe-roofing and mining’ method, where a box structure made of pipes will support the ground while mining works are carried out beneath the surface of the road. This method minimises disturbance to the surrounding roads, buildings and underground services, as compared to the more traditional method of open cut excavation from the ground surface.

The CRL is Singapore’s eighth MRT line. It will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region. The CRL will have almost half of its stations as interchanges with other rail lines. CRL1 is 29km long and comprises 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill.

