Gammon to build four Hong Kong towers

Gammon will make extensive use of its technology on the project

Chinachem Group has appointed Gammon for the development of four residential towers in Kowloon, Hong Kong. As part of the contract, Gammon will be responsible for the construction of 845, one-to-three-bedroom apartments, located atop the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) Ho Man Tin Station, an underground station serving Kwun Tong Line and Tuen Ma Line.

Gammon will use off-site, precast methods for the delivery of the building’s facade as well as a digital supply chain dashboard, known as ‘Stamp’, to monitor both the delivery and installation of materials.

In addition, Gammon will deploy its quality control system ‘Inspecto’, a cloud-based platform that covers the site inspection process among contractors, consultants and clients, whilst also recording and protecting data.

Thomas Ho, chief executive of Gammon, said, “Building on our ongoing relationship with Chinanchem Group, we are delighted to have been awarded this latest residential contract in Hong Kong.

“Demonstrating our unrivalled knowledge and expertise, we will utilise innovative solutions and technologies throughout; ensuring the seamless delivery of this essential and sustainable project.”

Works are due to begin later this year with completion scheduled for 2024. At construction peak, the project will employ a team of 1,500.

