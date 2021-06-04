Gammon wins trio of Hong Kong tower contracts

Gammon will build an office tower on Hong Kong Island, four new residential towers in Kowloon and three further residential towers in Tseung Kwan O New Town. The projects will employ a combined workforce of 2,700.

It will deploy a 5G network across the construction site for the office tower to enable the effective flow of data for the project, which is for Swire Properties. In addition, it will use design for manufacture and assembly (DfMA) methods for elements such as the steel frame of the tower.

The second contract is for the construction of four new residential towers in Kowloon on behalf of The Wharf (Holdings) and Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong). To reduce the project’s carbon emissions and fuel consumption, Gammon will deploy the Enertainer, which has been developed in partnership with AMPD Energy. The electrically-powered battery storage system is intended as the primary source of power for construction machinery on site, reducing the need for diesel generators and therefore reducing carbon emissions.

The third contract, which is for a consortium comprising Sino Land Company, K Wah International Holdings and China Merchants Land, will see Gammon construct three residential towers atop a five-level podium, as well as four link bridges, at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O New Town.

Gammon will utilise a digital tool, Stamp, to monitor the project’s supply chain, while site inspection records and quality control will be managed by Inspecto, a technology that has been developed in house. The tools are intended to enhance efficiency by shortening inspection turnaround times and improving traceability, as well as improving the sustainability of the project by reducing the use of paper.

Thomas Ho, chief executive of Gammon Construction, said, “We are delighted to bring our expertise to these projects, constructing them safely, efficiently and sustainably with minimal waste. Throughout, we will implement both our own and industry innovations and technologies, as well as providing excellent craftsmanship, to successfully deliver these high-end residential and commercial projects for our clients.”

The Hong Kong Island and Kowloon contracts are scheduled for completion in 2023, with the Tseung Kwan O New Town contract due to complete in 2024.

