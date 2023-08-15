Gandy in line for CIOB presidency

Paul Gandy

Paul Gandy will become the 122nd president of the CIOB in summer 2025 for a year, after Australian university professor Mike Kagioglou, who takes over next summer from public relations practitioner Sandi Rhys Jones.

Paul Gandy started his career as a trainee engineer with Trollope & Colls (now part of Skanska) in 1979. He subsequently worked for Lend Lease, Balfour Beatty, Kier and now Tilbury Douglas. He is also a director of the trade group Build UK.

“The privilege of becoming a vice president of the CIOB is incredibly important to me,” he said. “I love the construction industry and recognise that it has been extremely good to me over the 40-plus years that I have worked it in. I am excited to have the opportunity to give something back, in particular to help the industry face into the challenge of competency that has been so clearly highlighted by the Building Safety Act. As a professional institute for the construction industry, we can and will, be at the centre of this important issue.”

He hopes to use his new role as a platform to raise awareness of the good that the construction industry does.

“The work we do is at the heart of resolving the carbon challenge the country faces, and we provide tremendous opportunities for employment and self-development,” he said. “We however need to break down barriers to entry and career development that exist and help the profession be recognised for what it is – a rewarding place to work and one where our contribution leaves footprints for generations to come.”

Paul Gandy lives in East Sussex and sway from work is a keen motorcyclist. He holds a private pilot’s licence, owns a vintage tractor and competes in air rifle target shooting.

