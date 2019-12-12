GAP builds Dual View fleet

Some of GAP's Wacker Neuson Dual View dumpers

Ken Stewart, GAP’s head of procurement, said that the fleet build-up was being driven by customer demand. “We placed a forecast order with Wacker Neuson last year to secure production capacity as being a new innovative product, we expected interest and subsequent demand to be high,” he said. “This product offers significant productivity and safety-related benefits and to date has been well received by both depots and customers.”

GAP’s current fleet holding is 20 of the six-tonne Dual View machines and 13 of the nine-tonners.

It has an additional 16 six-tonners 19 nine-tonners due for delivery during January 2020.

The rotating driving console on the swivel skip site dumper enables the driver to face the direction of travel whether going backwards or forwards. This means the operator can always have a straight-on view during transport, loading and tipping.

Ken Stewart added: “No other manufacturer can offer this product which is testimony to the forward vision of the design and engineering teams at Wacker Neuson, Linz, Austria where the machines are manufactured. We are now experiencing a steady shift in demand from cabbed to dual view dumpers.”

GAP announced in July that it would no longer purchase any of the old-fashioned open-top type of dumper, which have been implicated in many site injuries over the years and several fatalities.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk