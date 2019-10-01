GAP builds Eco lighting fleet

GAP believes that it now has the largest hire fleet of X-Eco LED lights in the UK.

Ken Stewart, GAP’s head of procurement, said: “With fuel prices at a premium the cost savings that the X-Eco LED offers makes these sets very popular with our customers. Their popularity and low running costs helped to make the decision to invest further in the X-Eco LED an easy one.

“We now have a hire fleet in excess of 2,000 units offering various models with the X-Eco LED now being the largest single holding. We continue to enjoy a long standing and successful relationship with Trime and their support and service is second to none. The first deliveries of this new order have been received at our depots and immediately went out on hire.”

The Italian-made lighting towers are endored by GAP’s Green Action Plan sets document, which states: “The X-Eco LED from Trime is the most innovative lighting product on the market. Thanks to its LED lamps and automated start/stop technology, the X-Eco LED uses less than a third of the fuel required to run a standard lighting tower, producing 888kg less CO 2 per month as a result”.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk