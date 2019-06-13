GAP invests in low carbon site cabins

The Ecosmart Zero site hut

GAP has bought some Ecosmart Zero cabins, which claims to be “the world’s first solar and hydrogen powered welfare unit”.

GAP’s first Ecosmart Zero was trialled by Morgan Sindall on a construction site near Heathrow Airport for six weeks in March and April 2019.

The solar absorption was so high during the trial, the hydrogen fuel cell only activated a battery re-charge once and used 40% of a single bottle. GAP calculated that if there had been no solar power within the cabin, six bottles of hydrogen fuel would have been used. Or if there was a standard 6kVA diesel generator running eight hours per day, then more than 450 litres of diesel fuel would be used.

Morgan Sindall director of sustainability and procurement Graham Edgell said: “GAP has met the challenge that we have set the industry, to make innovative strides towards eradicating carbon from our business. The success of this trial enthuses our supply chain so that collaboratively we can set a standard that others can follow. GAP should be applauded for bringing this leading-edge product to our business; in turn we have the most receptive client in welcoming innovative and progressive ideas.”

GAP head of procurement Ken Stewart said: “Our new Ecosmart Zero welfare units are powered entirely by both solar and hydrogen fuel cell power, meaning they are completely silent and emission free at point of use. This is a great example of supplier collaboration and innovation in bringing this product to the marketplace.”

He added: “Following fantastic customer feedback, we have now added a number of Ecosmart Zero welfare units to our extensive fleet holding. To keep pace with customer requirements, GAP will continue to add to our fleet holding as required and in line with financial constraints. As the sole supplier in the hire industry for these units, we anticipate high and sustained demand.”