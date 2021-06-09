GAP joins Leica distribution network

GAP’s Survey & Safety division has recently formed a new Technical Services unit that can now offer sales and servicing as well as hire of survey equipment.

Karen Greenshields, managing director of GAP Technical & Environmental Services, said: “Forming a strategic partnership with Leica Geosystems as a UK authorised distribution partner was an important milestone for our Survey & Safety division, allowing GAP to provide our customers with the full Leica Geosystems range for hire, sales and, later this year, calibration and repairs.”

Jonn Hicks, managing director of Leica Geosystems UK, added: “With modern technology and methodology continuously changing, it is a great time for Leica Geosystems to work alongside GAP Group on upcoming opportunities and develop further the Leica Geosystems offering through their nationwide dedicated survey businesses.”

