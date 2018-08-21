GAP maintains commitment to Kubota

A five-tonne zero-tailswing Kubota excavator

GAP has purchased almost 500 Kubota excavators since January 2018 and expects to buy at least another 250 or so before the year is out.

The Japanese manufacturer is providing GAP with all the excavators it requires in the 800kg to 8.0-tonne categories.

The Glasgow-based hire company has a total excavator fleet of almost 4,500 units around its 140 depots across the UK.

Ken Stewart, head of procurement at GAP, said: “We have developed a strong successful working relationship with Kubota over many years and when you combine the performance of the machines with the service we receive from its dealer network, the decision to continue to retain Kubota as our sole supplier of compact excavators was an easy one.

“Not only is the Kubota product well designed and engineered, it is also robust enough to withstand the rigours of the hire industry, which allows us and our customers to focus on the day-to-day business operations without the worry of the excavator down time or requiring maintenance outwith the manufacturer’s servicing schedule.

“In addition to the performance of the machines, many of our products in our extensive hire fleet are powered by Kubota engines, such as compressors, dumpers, rollers, generators and lighting towers, allowing the team at GAP to action routine servicing and preventative maintenance quickly and efficiently across all our machines.”

Kubota UK managing director David Hart said: “The fact that GAP is our largest independent customer worldwide tells you everything you need to know about the strength of our relationship with them. It’s a pleasure to continue to work closely with a fantastic company like GAP and we’re thrilled to continue as the sole supplier of excavators for the foreseeable future.”