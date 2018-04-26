News » Plant » GAP maintains fleet investment » published 26 Apr 2018
GAP maintains fleet investment
GAP Hire Solutions is investing £10m in excavators, dumpers and tandem rollers this quarter.
The spending plan includes excavators of 800kg up to eight tonnes, site dumpers up to nine tonnes and 80cm to 138cm tandem rollers. Suppliers include Kubota, Wacker Neuson, Thwaites and Hamm.
GAP head of procurement Ken Stewart said: “This significant investment covers our first quarter’s requirements in GAP’s new trading year for the specified product groups.”
He added: “Demand remains strong and availability of new equipment is good with purchase orders having been placed with our valued suppliers well in advance of our April start date. We expect similar levels of investment to continue as we plan for the remainder of the financial year.”
