GAP opens £9m Tilbury super depot

GAP's Tilbury premises

GAP spent £4m in buying a six-acre plot and a further £5m on construction.

The £9m total investment included the creation of two adjoining depot campuses made up of a 10,000 sq ft workshop and offices for Tilbury Plant & Tools and Tilbury Lifting & TIC, as well as another 8,000 sq ft occupied by Tilbury Non-Mechanical/Trenching & Shoring and Tilbury Welfare Services/Tanker Services. The two separate buildings also come with their own two-acre paved yards.

Managing director Douglas Anderson said of the new facility: “Clever design coupled with high security and flexibility have helped to develop a blueprint that will be used for future new depots.”

