Construction News

Thu March 05 2020

  3. GAP opens £9m Tilbury super depot

1 hour GAP Hire Solutions has opened a new facility in Tilbury, Essex, housing seven separate group operations.

GAP's Tilbury premises
GAP spent £4m in buying a six-acre plot and a further £5m on construction.

The £9m total investment included the creation of two adjoining depot campuses made up of a 10,000 sq ft workshop and offices for Tilbury Plant & Tools and Tilbury Lifting & TIC, as well as another 8,000 sq ft occupied by Tilbury Non-Mechanical/Trenching & Shoring and Tilbury Welfare Services/Tanker Services. The two separate buildings also come with their own two-acre paved yards.

Managing director Douglas Anderson said of the new facility: “Clever design coupled with high security and flexibility have helped to develop a blueprint that will be used for future new depots.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

