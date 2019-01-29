GAP stocks up on Dual View dumpers

"Now then, which way are you going?"

GAP is spending almost £3m with Wacker Neuson on 60 of the new type of swivel skip site dumpers, whose rotating driving console enables the driver to face direction of travel whether going backwards or forwards.

GAP is taking an equal number of the six-tonne and nine-tonne models, which also feature fully enclosed safety cabs.

Head of procurement Ken Stewart said: “The Dual View Dumper is an innovative product offering enhanced safety and comfort for the operator, in addition to increased operating efficiencies and improved productivity. Our range of Wacker Neuson cabbed dumpers have been particularly well received and we see the Dual View Dumper as a logical extension in dumper design and development. It is encouraging that Wacker Neuson involved Tier 1 contractors as part of the design process and it is evident their input has been incorporated into the final design.”