Heidelberg has used a book and claim system to trade low carbon attributes associated with cement produced using carbon capture at its Brevik plant

In a book and claim system, carbon savings made at one location are registered, and made available separately from the physical product through Environmental Attribute Certificates. These can be paired with materials manufactured closer to customers, allowing clients willing to pay for decarbonisation to record carbon savings when assessing the impact of their buildings and infrastructure.

This, in turn allows cement and concrete manufacturers to fund their investment in low carbon production facilities around the world.

Under the new partnership, Energy Web and the GCCA will develop a digital​ registry platform that will underpin the GCCA's book and claim system.

Thomas Guillot, chief executive of the Global Cement and Concrete Association, said, "The cement and concrete industry is committed to achieving net zero, but accelerating decarbonisation requires strong customer demand for low carbon products. Our book and claim mechanism ​​​​​is designed to help ​​​​stimulate that demand by providing a transparent and trusted system that connects climate ambitions with real emissions reductions in our sector."