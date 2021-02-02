GDL starts 2021 with series of wins

The contracts are all scheduled to start in the next few weeks.

Geographically they are spread between Perth and Colchester in Essex, with others in Clydebank, Stoneyetts, Crieff and Harelaw.

Alongside bulk earthworks, the work will include specialist ground improvement techniques such as soil modification, soil stabilisation and vibro stone columns.

Managing director Kevin Mackenzie said: “These new contract awards, coupled with the continuation of some of our 2020 contracts provide a solid basis for the year ahead. The outlook for 2021 is very positive with many more projects in our pipeline.

“Our early involvement in projects means that we can offer value engineered solutions to our clients and we often work with our clients and their design teams for many months to ensure that we deliver the best solution for each site.”

The company said that its soil modification and stabilisation techniques maximise the reuse of site-won materials, which in turn can reduce or eliminate the requirement for the off-site disposal of surplus excavated materials and imported aggregates. GDL can offer alternative foundation solutions, which it said can eliminate the need for more costly traditional foundation techniques using modification and/or vibro stone columns. “Our alternative solutions can not only produce significant cost savings and cost certainty to developers, but also offer significant environmental benefits which improves the overall sustainability of the development,” said the company.

