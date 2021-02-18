Gem joins Cast network

A Worky-Quad

The Italian-made machines are primarily targeted at agriculture, and sold through agricultural machinery dealers, but have applications in landscaping and construction.

Cast Loaders and Worky-Quads are manufactured by Cast Group in Italy.

Gem Plant Sales, run by Graham Mortimore in Ashford, Kent has been given the territory of London (south of the Thames), Kent, East and West Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey.

The Cast 33T Loader with telescopic boom is powered by a Kubota D1305 30 bhp engine. Standard features include hydrostatic 4- wheel drive, 10 function joy-stick controls and electric differential lock.

Within its product range, Cast Loaders also has the battery-powered Model 800 Eco which is 4- wheel hydrostatic drive with telescopic boom. There are 140 attachments available for the loaders.

Worky- Quads are compact skid steer loaders for working in confined areas. Power options include Honda petrol engines, Kubota diesel engine and battery powered. Remote control is also available.

