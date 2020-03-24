Gender pay gap reporting requirement suspended

The decision was taken to help alleviate some of the bureaucratic burden on employers who have enough on their plate coping with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement, EHRC chair David Isaac and minister for women & equalities Liz Truss said: “We recognise that employers across the country are facing unprecedented uncertainty and pressure at this time. Because of this we feel it is only right to suspend enforcement of gender pay gap reporting this year.”

In normal circumstances, employers that fail to report their gender pay gap data face an unlimited fine after court action.

Build UK chief executive Suzannah Nichol said it was a good move. "At this time of exceptional circumstances and great uncertainty, the construction industry is working to protect its workforce and minimise the risk of spreading infection,” she said. “We welcome this move to suspend gender pay gap enforcement action which will allow us to prioritise responding to the crisis to the best of our ability."

