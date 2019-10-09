Generac adds telemetry to lighting towers

Remote monitoring of units in the field

The Trackunit device enables owners of the latest Generac lighting towers to remotely track, map and monitor their lights.

The telemetry system is available across all V20 tower lights and Cube+ lighting towers that are equipped with the US manufacturer’s GTL01 controller.

Optional features include the ability for operators to control the engine remotely and improve on site fleet utilisation and fuel consumption by switching machines on or off from afar.

Steve Hallam, commercial director of Pramac-Generac UK, said: “We’re delighted to offer this level of intelligence in our range and many sectors are already making significant gains with products which have digitalisation tools such as telemetry integrated into the design.”

